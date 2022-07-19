Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE ETX opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average of $20.51. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $23.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

