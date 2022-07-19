Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on July 29th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
ETG stock opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.85.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
