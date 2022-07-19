Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETB)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETB opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

