Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ETB opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 585,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after buying an additional 30,479 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 24.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 23,562 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.