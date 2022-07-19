Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETV opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $16.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

