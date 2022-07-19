Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE ETY opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 41,617 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 308,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 93,286 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 214,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $938,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.