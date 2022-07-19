Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

ETW stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

