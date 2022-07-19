Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

