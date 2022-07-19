Efinity Market Cap Achieves $76.53 Million (EFI)

Efinity (EFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Efinity has a market capitalization of $76.53 million and $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity coin can now be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Efinity has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004513 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.73 or 0.00341825 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002250 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00019468 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001917 BTC.
About Efinity
Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin. Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
