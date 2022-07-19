Efinity Market Cap Achieves $76.53 Million (EFI)

Efinity (EFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Efinity has a market capitalization of $76.53 million and $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity coin can now be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Efinity has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.73 or 0.00341825 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00019468 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001917 BTC.

About Efinity

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin. Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Efinity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

