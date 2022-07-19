Electricité de France (EPA:EDF) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Electricité de France (EPA:EDFGet Rating) received a €16.00 ($16.16) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.48% from the company’s current price.

Electricité de France stock opened at €10.23 ($10.33) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €8.48 and a 200-day moving average of €8.58. Electricité de France has a 1 year low of €7.33 ($7.40) and a 1 year high of €12.48 ($12.61).

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

