Electricité de France (EPA:EDF) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Electricité de France (EPA:EDF – Get Rating) received a €16.00 ($16.16) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.48% from the company’s current price.

Electricité de France Price Performance

Electricité de France stock opened at €10.23 ($10.33) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €8.48 and a 200-day moving average of €8.58. Electricité de France has a 1 year low of €7.33 ($7.40) and a 1 year high of €12.48 ($12.61).

Get Electricité de France alerts:

About Electricité de France

(Get Rating)

See Also

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.