Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 303,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,725 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 0.9% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $29,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,670,000 after acquiring an additional 38,949 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.73.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $79.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

