Enact (NYSEARCA:ACT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Enact Holdings, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ACT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 232,254 shares.The stock last traded at $20.95 and had previously closed at $21.98.

Enact Stock Up 5.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18.

Enact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enact Holdings, Inc operates as a private mortgage insurance company in the United States. The company is involved in writing and assuming residential mortgage guaranty insurance. It offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and contract underwriting services for mortgage lenders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.