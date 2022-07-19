Entegris’ (ENTG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $109.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.11.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Price Performance

ENTG opened at $95.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.27. Entegris has a 52-week low of $85.92 and a 52-week high of $158.00.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entegris will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Entegris by 666.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.