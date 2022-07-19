Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Short Interest Up 28.8% in June

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,440,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the June 15th total of 7,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Entegris by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 11.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

ENTG stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.31. 40,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,869. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris has a 1-year low of $85.92 and a 1-year high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

