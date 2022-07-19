Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Shares Down 2.2% After Insider Selling

Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $60.16 and last traded at $60.44. 2,352 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 485,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.82.

Specifically, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $37,128.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,180,914. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enviva news, CEO John K. Keppler purchased 16,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.57 per share, for a total transaction of $994,680.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,454 shares in the company, valued at $43,456,188.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $37,128.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,180,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 40,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,596 and have sold 1,428 shares valued at $101,902. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Enviva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Enviva from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enviva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Enviva in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enviva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

Enviva Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $232.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.49 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Enviva Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enviva Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Enviva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000.

About Enviva

(Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.