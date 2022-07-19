EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Cut to $151.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.89.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.26. The company had a trading volume of 70,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.49. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $147.99.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

