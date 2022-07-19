EOS Force (EOSC) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.95 Million

EOS Force (EOSC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One EOS Force coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS Force has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and $145,473.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EOS Force has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00105849 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000578 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00019339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.52 or 0.00259633 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00041729 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008358 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000184 BTC.

EOS Force Profile

EOS Force (CRYPTO:EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce. EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce.

EOS Force Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

