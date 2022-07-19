EOS Force (EOSC) One Day Volume Hits $150,094.00

EOS Force (EOSC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. EOS Force has a market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $150,094.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS Force coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS Force has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00106789 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020096 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00265929 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00042253 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00008862 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000198 BTC.

EOS Force (CRYPTO:EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce. The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS Force directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS Force should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS Force using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

