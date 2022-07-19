Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 19th (ACM, AGCO, AKYA, ALSN, AQUA, ATKR, AXP, BC, BK, BLMN)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, July 19th:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) was given a $76.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was given a $128.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

was given a $18.00 target price by analysts at BTIG Research.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was given a $40.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) was given a $43.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) was given a $130.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was given a $184.00 target price by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was given a $85.00 target price by analysts at KeyCorp.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was given a $61.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was given a $20.00 price target by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was given a $70.00 target price by analysts at KeyCorp.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was given a $54.00 target price by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was given a $41.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was given a $226.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was given a $10.50 price target by analysts at Cowen Inc..

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was given a $20.00 target price by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was given a $280.00 target price by analysts at KeyCorp.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) was given a $315.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was given a $70.00 price target by analysts at Cowen Inc..

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was given a $249.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) was given a $97.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was given a $27.00 price target by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) was given a $29.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) was given a $114.00 price target by analysts at B. Riley.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was given a $120.00 target price by analysts at B. Riley.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) was given a $24.00 price target by analysts at BTIG Research.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) was given a $8.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) was given a $81.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was given a $393.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was given a $435.00 price target by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was given a $89.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was given a $92.00 target price by analysts at Colliers Securities.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was given a $107.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was given a $165.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was given a $83.00 target price by analysts at Cowen Inc..

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) was given a $26.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) was given a $175.00 price target by analysts at Compass Point.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) was given a $74.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was given a $55.00 price target by analysts at KeyCorp.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was given a $260.00 price target by analysts at Cowen Inc..

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was given a $86.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) was given a $74.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was given a $415.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) was given a $13.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) was given a $18.00 price target by analysts at B. Riley.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was given a $230.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) was given a $205.00 target price by analysts at Cowen Inc..

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) was given a $195.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) was given a $548.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was given a $412.00 target price by analysts at Cowen Inc..

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) was given a $49.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) was given a $6.30 target price by analysts at DA Davidson.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was given a $225.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) was given a $159.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was given a $66.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was given a $65.00 target price by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) was given a $210.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was given a $70.00 price target by analysts at KeyCorp.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was given a $285.00 price target by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) was given a $75.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) was given a $215.00 price target by analysts at Atlantic Securities.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was given a $6.00 price target by analysts at BTIG Research.

3M (NYSE:MMM) was given a $157.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) was given a $321.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) was given a $550.00 target price by analysts at Cowen Inc..

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) was given a $300.00 target price by analysts at KeyCorp.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) was given a $55.00 price target by analysts at Cowen Inc..

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) was given a $12.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) was given a $103.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was given a $25.00 target price by analysts at Cowen Inc..

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was given a $17.00 price target by analysts at Cowen Inc..

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was given a $510.00 target price by analysts at Cowen Inc..

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) was given a $33.00 target price by analysts at Cowen Inc..

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was given a $270.00 price target by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) was given a $40.00 price target by analysts at KeyCorp.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was given a $97.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) was given a $79.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) was given a $9.00 target price by analysts at Cowen Inc..

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was given a $65.00 target price by analysts at KeyCorp.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was given a $102.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was given a $129.00 price target by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) was given a $330.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was given a $22.00 price target by analysts at Atlantic Securities.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) was given a $134.00 target price by analysts at Evercore ISI.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was given a $175.00 price target by analysts at Evercore ISI.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was given a $160.00 target price by analysts at Piper Sandler.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) was given a $10.00 target price by analysts at KeyCorp.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) was given a $157.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was given a $185.00 target price by analysts at Cowen Inc..

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was given a $108.00 target price by analysts at Cowen Inc..

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) was given a $3.00 price target by analysts at B. Riley.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) was given a $8.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) was given a $219.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was given a $70.00 price target by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was given a $45.00 price target by analysts at KeyCorp.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) was given a $139.00 price target by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was given a $59.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was given a $212.00 target price by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was given a $400.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) was given a $204.00 price target by analysts at Guggenheim.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was given a $30.00 target price by analysts at KeyCorp.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) was given a $140.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was given a $18.00 target price by analysts at Atlantic Securities.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was given a $26.00 price target by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

State Street (NYSE:STT) was given a $78.00 price target by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was given a $132.00 target price by analysts at Cowen Inc..

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was given a $41.00 target price by analysts at Piper Sandler.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was given a $37.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was given a $104.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) was given a $38.00 target price by analysts at KeyCorp.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was given a $253.00 price target by analysts at Piper Sandler.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) was given a $100.00 target price by analysts at Cowen Inc..

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) was given a $165.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was given a $86.00 price target by analysts at Cowen Inc..

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was given a $9.00 price target by analysts at B. Riley.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was given a $135.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was given a $68.00 target price by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was given a $50.00 target price by analysts at Piper Sandler.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) was given a $135.00 price target by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was given a $41.00 price target by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) was given a $160.00 price target by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) was given a $77.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was given a $146.00 price target by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

