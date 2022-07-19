Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 19th (ACM, AGCO, AKYA, ALSN, AQUA, ATKR, AXP, BC, BK, BLMN)

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, July 19th:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) was given a $76.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was given a $128.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) was given a $18.00 target price by analysts at BTIG Research.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was given a $40.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) was given a $43.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) was given a $130.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was given a $184.00 target price by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was given a $85.00 target price by analysts at KeyCorp.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was given a $61.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was given a $20.00 price target by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was given a $70.00 target price by analysts at KeyCorp.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was given a $54.00 target price by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was given a $41.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was given a $226.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was given a $10.50 price target by analysts at Cowen Inc..

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was given a $20.00 target price by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was given a $280.00 target price by analysts at KeyCorp.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) was given a $315.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was given a $70.00 price target by analysts at Cowen Inc..

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was given a $249.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) was given a $97.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was given a $27.00 price target by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) was given a $29.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) was given a $114.00 price target by analysts at B. Riley.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was given a $120.00 target price by analysts at B. Riley.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) was given a $24.00 price target by analysts at BTIG Research.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) was given a $8.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) was given a $81.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was given a $393.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was given a $435.00 price target by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was given a $89.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was given a $92.00 target price by analysts at Colliers Securities.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was given a $107.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was given a $165.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was given a $83.00 target price by analysts at Cowen Inc..

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) was given a $26.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) was given a $175.00 price target by analysts at Compass Point.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) was given a $74.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was given a $55.00 price target by analysts at KeyCorp.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was given a $260.00 price target by analysts at Cowen Inc..

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was given a $86.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) was given a $74.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was given a $415.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) was given a $13.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) was given a $18.00 price target by analysts at B. Riley.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was given a $230.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) was given a $205.00 target price by analysts at Cowen Inc..

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) was given a $195.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) was given a $548.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was given a $412.00 target price by analysts at Cowen Inc..

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) was given a $49.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) was given a $6.30 target price by analysts at DA Davidson.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was given a $225.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) was given a $159.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was given a $66.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was given a $65.00 target price by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) was given a $210.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was given a $70.00 price target by analysts at KeyCorp.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was given a $285.00 price target by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) was given a $75.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) was given a $215.00 price target by analysts at Atlantic Securities.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was given a $6.00 price target by analysts at BTIG Research.

3M (NYSE:MMM) was given a $157.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) was given a $321.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) was given a $550.00 target price by analysts at Cowen Inc..

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) was given a $300.00 target price by analysts at KeyCorp.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) was given a $55.00 price target by analysts at Cowen Inc..

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) was given a $12.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) was given a $103.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was given a $25.00 target price by analysts at Cowen Inc..

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was given a $17.00 price target by analysts at Cowen Inc..

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was given a $510.00 target price by analysts at Cowen Inc..

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) was given a $33.00 target price by analysts at Cowen Inc..

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was given a $270.00 price target by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) was given a $40.00 price target by analysts at KeyCorp.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was given a $97.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) was given a $79.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) was given a $9.00 target price by analysts at Cowen Inc..

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was given a $65.00 target price by analysts at KeyCorp.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was given a $102.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was given a $129.00 price target by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) was given a $330.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was given a $22.00 price target by analysts at Atlantic Securities.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) was given a $134.00 target price by analysts at Evercore ISI.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was given a $175.00 price target by analysts at Evercore ISI.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was given a $160.00 target price by analysts at Piper Sandler.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) was given a $10.00 target price by analysts at KeyCorp.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) was given a $157.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was given a $185.00 target price by analysts at Cowen Inc..

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was given a $108.00 target price by analysts at Cowen Inc..

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) was given a $3.00 price target by analysts at B. Riley.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) was given a $8.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) was given a $219.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was given a $70.00 price target by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was given a $45.00 price target by analysts at KeyCorp.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) was given a $139.00 price target by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was given a $59.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was given a $212.00 target price by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was given a $400.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) was given a $204.00 price target by analysts at Guggenheim.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was given a $30.00 target price by analysts at KeyCorp.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) was given a $140.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was given a $18.00 target price by analysts at Atlantic Securities.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was given a $26.00 price target by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

State Street (NYSE:STT) was given a $78.00 price target by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was given a $132.00 target price by analysts at Cowen Inc..

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was given a $41.00 target price by analysts at Piper Sandler.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was given a $37.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was given a $104.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) was given a $38.00 target price by analysts at KeyCorp.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was given a $253.00 price target by analysts at Piper Sandler.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) was given a $100.00 target price by analysts at Cowen Inc..

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) was given a $165.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was given a $86.00 price target by analysts at Cowen Inc..

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was given a $9.00 price target by analysts at B. Riley.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was given a $135.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was given a $68.00 target price by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was given a $50.00 target price by analysts at Piper Sandler.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) was given a $135.00 price target by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was given a $41.00 price target by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) was given a $160.00 price target by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) was given a $77.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was given a $146.00 price target by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.