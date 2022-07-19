Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 19th (ACM, AGCO, AKYA, ALSN, AQUA, ATKR, AXP, BC, BK, BLMN)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, July 19th:
AECOM (NYSE:ACM) was given a $76.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was given a $128.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was given a $40.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) was given a $43.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) was given a $130.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
American Express (NYSE:AXP) was given a $184.00 target price by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..
Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was given a $85.00 target price by analysts at KeyCorp.
Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was given a $61.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was given a $20.00 price target by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was given a $70.00 target price by analysts at KeyCorp.
Citigroup (NYSE:C) was given a $54.00 target price by analysts at Evercore ISI.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was given a $41.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was given a $226.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was given a $10.50 price target by analysts at Cowen Inc..
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was given a $20.00 target price by analysts at Benchmark Co..
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was given a $280.00 target price by analysts at KeyCorp.
Cigna (NYSE:CI) was given a $315.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was given a $70.00 price target by analysts at Cowen Inc..
Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was given a $249.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Centene (NYSE:CNC) was given a $97.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was given a $27.00 price target by analysts at Benchmark Co..
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) was given a $29.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) was given a $114.00 price target by analysts at B. Riley.
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was given a $120.00 target price by analysts at B. Riley.
CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) was given a $24.00 price target by analysts at BTIG Research.
Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) was given a $8.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) was given a $81.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was given a $393.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was given a $435.00 price target by analysts at Robert W. Baird.
Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was given a $89.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was given a $92.00 target price by analysts at Colliers Securities.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was given a $107.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was given a $165.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was given a $83.00 target price by analysts at Cowen Inc..
Fluor (NYSE:FLR) was given a $26.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) was given a $175.00 price target by analysts at Compass Point.
Fortive (NYSE:FTV) was given a $74.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was given a $55.00 price target by analysts at KeyCorp.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was given a $260.00 price target by analysts at Cowen Inc..
General Electric (NYSE:GE) was given a $86.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS) was given a $74.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was given a $415.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) was given a $13.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) was given a $18.00 price target by analysts at B. Riley.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was given a $230.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) was given a $205.00 target price by analysts at Cowen Inc..
Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) was given a $195.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Humana (NYSE:HUM) was given a $548.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was given a $412.00 target price by analysts at Cowen Inc..
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) was given a $49.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
ironSource (NYSE:IS) was given a $6.30 target price by analysts at DA Davidson.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was given a $225.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) was given a $159.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
KBR (NYSE:KBR) was given a $66.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was given a $65.00 target price by analysts at Evercore ISI.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII) was given a $210.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was given a $70.00 price target by analysts at KeyCorp.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was given a $285.00 price target by analysts at Robert W. Baird.
MetLife (NYSE:MET) was given a $75.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) was given a $215.00 price target by analysts at Atlantic Securities.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was given a $6.00 price target by analysts at BTIG Research.
3M (NYSE:MMM) was given a $157.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) was given a $321.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) was given a $550.00 target price by analysts at Cowen Inc..
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) was given a $300.00 target price by analysts at KeyCorp.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) was given a $55.00 price target by analysts at Cowen Inc..
Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) was given a $12.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) was given a $103.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was given a $25.00 target price by analysts at Cowen Inc..
NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was given a $17.00 price target by analysts at Cowen Inc..
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was given a $510.00 target price by analysts at Cowen Inc..
NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) was given a $33.00 target price by analysts at Cowen Inc..
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was given a $270.00 price target by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) was given a $40.00 price target by analysts at KeyCorp.
Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was given a $97.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) was given a $79.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) was given a $9.00 target price by analysts at Cowen Inc..
Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was given a $65.00 target price by analysts at KeyCorp.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was given a $102.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was given a $129.00 price target by analysts at Evercore ISI.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) was given a $330.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was given a $22.00 price target by analysts at Atlantic Securities.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD) was given a $134.00 target price by analysts at Evercore ISI.
The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was given a $175.00 price target by analysts at Evercore ISI.
The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was given a $160.00 target price by analysts at Piper Sandler.
Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) was given a $10.00 target price by analysts at KeyCorp.
Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) was given a $157.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was given a $185.00 target price by analysts at Cowen Inc..
Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was given a $108.00 target price by analysts at Cowen Inc..
RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) was given a $3.00 price target by analysts at B. Riley.
REV Group (NYSE:REVG) was given a $8.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) was given a $219.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was given a $70.00 price target by analysts at Evercore ISI.
Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was given a $45.00 price target by analysts at KeyCorp.
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) was given a $139.00 price target by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..
Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was given a $59.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was given a $212.00 target price by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was given a $400.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) was given a $204.00 price target by analysts at Guggenheim.
Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was given a $30.00 target price by analysts at KeyCorp.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) was given a $140.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was given a $18.00 target price by analysts at Atlantic Securities.
Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was given a $26.00 price target by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
State Street (NYSE:STT) was given a $78.00 price target by analysts at Evercore ISI.
Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was given a $132.00 target price by analysts at Cowen Inc..
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was given a $41.00 target price by analysts at Piper Sandler.
Terex (NYSE:TEX) was given a $37.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was given a $104.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) was given a $38.00 target price by analysts at KeyCorp.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was given a $253.00 price target by analysts at Piper Sandler.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) was given a $100.00 target price by analysts at Cowen Inc..
Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) was given a $165.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Textron (NYSE:TXT) was given a $86.00 price target by analysts at Cowen Inc..
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was given a $9.00 price target by analysts at B. Riley.
Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was given a $135.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was given a $68.00 target price by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was given a $50.00 target price by analysts at Piper Sandler.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) was given a $135.00 price target by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..
Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was given a $41.00 price target by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
Waste Management (NYSE:WM) was given a $160.00 price target by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..
Xylem (NYSE:XYL) was given a $77.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was given a $146.00 price target by analysts at Robert W. Baird.
