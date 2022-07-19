Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Given New $75.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ELS. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 3.4 %

ELS stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4,120.9% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,922,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $287,372,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $44,254,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.