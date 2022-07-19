Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.66-$0.72 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.68-$2.78 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELS. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Friday. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.64. 3,812,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,071. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.60. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 86,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

