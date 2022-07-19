Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Lowered to C$16.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ERO. Cormark lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$35.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$26.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.41.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Stock Performance

TSE ERO traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.35. 123,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,540. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$10.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.92.

Insider Activity at Ero Copper

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$137.96 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.2700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John H. Wright purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 786,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,772,748.40.

About Ero Copper

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.