Essex LLC Acquires 1,396 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Essex LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The company had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASAN shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $112,509.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,052. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,786 shares of company stock valued at $316,462 over the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

