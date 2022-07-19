Essex LLC Acquires 1,484 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Essex LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,579 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 16.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 144,631 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,405 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 14,016 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 62,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the first quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 211,349 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Stock Performance

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

Shares of INTC opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.63. The company has a market cap of $158.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a one year low of $35.54 and a one year high of $56.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

