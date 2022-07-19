Essex LLC Acquires 661 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Essex LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $259.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.39.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

