Essex LLC Has $348,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Essex LLC reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,161 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,369,000 after buying an additional 496,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,366,000 after buying an additional 681,202 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,522,000 after buying an additional 267,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,795,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.34 and a 200-day moving average of $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

