Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.19 on Friday. Euro Tech has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56.
Euro Tech Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.
Institutional Trading of Euro Tech
About Euro Tech
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
See Also
