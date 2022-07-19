Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 365,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days.
Evelo Biosciences Trading Up 3.3 %
NASDAQ:EVLO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,292. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $116.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15.
Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Evelo Biosciences
Institutional Trading of Evelo Biosciences
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVLO. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 241,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 103,386 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.
About Evelo Biosciences
Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.