Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Ever-Glory International Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EVK opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of -0.29. Ever-Glory International Group has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $6.22.
Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.77 million for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%.
Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile
Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.
