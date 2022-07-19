EveryCoin (EVY) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

EveryCoin (EVY) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. EveryCoin has a market cap of $107,313.87 and approximately $32,746.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EveryCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,475.41 or 1.00157348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

EveryCoin Profile

EveryCoin (EVY) is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20. EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

