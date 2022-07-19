EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the June 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EVgo stock. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

EVgo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVGOW traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.89. 1,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,350. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81. EVgo has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $8.33.

