Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0304 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.
Extendicare Stock Performance
OTCMKTS EXETF opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83.
Extendicare Company Profile
