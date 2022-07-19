Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0304 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Extendicare Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EXETF opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

