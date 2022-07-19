extraDNA (XDNA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $32,394.00

extraDNA (XDNA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. extraDNA has a market cap of $106,800.34 and approximately $32,394.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

extraDNA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

