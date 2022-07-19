Eyal Manor Sells 853 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eyal Manor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,652,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,289. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.14 and a 1 year high of $412.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWLO. Barclays downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 334.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Twilio by 631.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

