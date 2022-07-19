EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Short Interest Up 65.8% in June

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, a growth of 65.8% from the June 15th total of 113,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZFill
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EZFill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EZFill by 154.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 185,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EZFill by 10.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 37,332 shares during the period. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EZFill Stock Up 22.5 %
EZFL stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 8.81. EZFill has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.
About EZFill
EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.
