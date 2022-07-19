Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fanhua from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ FANH opened at $5.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.51. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $15.51.

Fanhua ( NASDAQ:FANH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.28 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 2.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fanhua by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,719,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,800,000 after acquiring an additional 163,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 77,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fanhua by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 17,562 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. 25.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

