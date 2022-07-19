Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Short Interest Update

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the June 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 506,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSE FRT traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.94. 406,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,481. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $92.02 and a one year high of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 130.49%.

In other news, Director David W. Faeder acquired 10,565 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.46.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

