Financial Review: Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) & Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG)

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) and Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Montauk Renewables shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Archaea Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 55.3% of Montauk Renewables shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.7% of Archaea Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Montauk Renewables has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archaea Energy has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montauk Renewables 0 0 1 0 3.00 Archaea Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00

Archaea Energy has a consensus target price of $28.80, indicating a potential upside of 105.27%. Given Archaea Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Archaea Energy is more favorable than Montauk Renewables.

Profitability

This table compares Montauk Renewables and Archaea Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montauk Renewables 5.79% 5.74% 3.72% Archaea Energy N/A N/A -9.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Montauk Renewables and Archaea Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montauk Renewables $148.13 million 10.05 -$4.53 million $0.06 172.86 Archaea Energy $77.13 million 21.77 -$23.90 million N/A N/A

Montauk Renewables has higher revenue and earnings than Archaea Energy.

Summary

Montauk Renewables beats Archaea Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc., a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid. Its customers for RNG and renewable identification numbers (RIN) include long-term owner-operators of landfills and livestock farms, local utilities, and refiners in the natural gas and refining sectors. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy Inc. operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

