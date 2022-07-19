FIO Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.65 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $30.39 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 802,320,133 coins and its circulating supply is 600,328,475 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

