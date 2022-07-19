First Busey Co. (BUSE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on July 29th

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

First Busey has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. First Busey has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Busey to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

BUSE opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26. First Busey has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.85 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $53,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,723.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $53,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,723.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.49 per share, for a total transaction of $73,092.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,306.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,684,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,019,000 after buying an additional 104,955 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,084,000 after buying an additional 220,093 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Busey by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,332,000 after purchasing an additional 17,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Busey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in First Busey by 42.9% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

BUSE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Busey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

