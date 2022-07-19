First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS: FQVLF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/19/2022 – First Quantum Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

7/14/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$44.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/13/2022 – First Quantum Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

7/7/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$35.00.

6/23/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$37.00 to C$34.00.

6/15/2022 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 52,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,619. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.