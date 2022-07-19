First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.13.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

