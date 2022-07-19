First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Price Performance
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.238 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV)
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.