First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.238 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 292,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.