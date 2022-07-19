First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Short Interest Down 28.8% in June

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the June 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DVOL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.23. The stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,184. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $31.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL)
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.