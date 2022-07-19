First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Short Interest Down 28.8% in June

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the June 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVOL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.23. The stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,184. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $31.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVOL. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 72.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $537,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 279.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 18,690 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter.

