First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Down 29.4% in June

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,300 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the June 15th total of 270,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 737,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LMBS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.33. The company had a trading volume of 879,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,092. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.98. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

