First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $117.24 and last traded at $117.77. 41,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 231,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.50.

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.48.

Get First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,254,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,197,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.