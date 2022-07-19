First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $117.24 and last traded at $117.77. 41,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 231,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.50.
First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.48.
First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund
