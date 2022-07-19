First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTXR traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,550. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.85. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $36.18.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

