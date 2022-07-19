First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Bought by TMD Wealth Management LLC

TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 130.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,407 shares during the quarter. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF makes up 5.0% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned 0.93% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $12,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FPX. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.05. 149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,801. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $136.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.53.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.