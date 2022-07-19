FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 461,000 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the June 15th total of 333,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstService

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in FirstService by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in FirstService by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 250,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,509,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. lifted its position in FirstService by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 40,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Price Performance

FirstService stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.90. 3,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,934. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.89. FirstService has a 1 year low of $112.64 and a 1 year high of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). FirstService had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $834.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.2025 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on FSV shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.80.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading

