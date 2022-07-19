Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Security Asset Management

Security Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,112 shares during the quarter. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.85.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $93.97 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.58. The company has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 112,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

